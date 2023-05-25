Julia Fox Says Her Next Movie Is a Nepo Baby ‘Spring Breakers’

Julia Fox is channeling her “Spring Breakers” energy this summer.

The “Uncut Gems” actress told Page Six she is currently in pre-production on film “Lipstick Palm,” which she co-wrote with Sara Apple. Fox described the feature as “‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ meets ‘Spring Breakers,'” citing the dark comedy aspect of the drama.

“It’s about these two girls and they are in L.A.,” Fox said. “They are classic. One is an aspiring actress, and the other is a nepotism baby — but her dad had like seven kids, so the pool has been diluted. They’re drug addicts, so they are in recovery, but they are always in and out. One has a sugar daddy. There is a dead body involved somewhere.”

While Fox penned the script, she is not directing “Lipstick Palm” but may helm a feature in the future.

“My friends always say I would make a great dictator, but what I am hoping they mean is that I would make a great director,” the “No Sudden Move” star quipped.

In the meantime, Fox will appear in Tony Kaye’s dark comedy “The Trainer” opposite Steven Van Zandt, Vito Schnabel, Bella Thorne, Taylour Paige, Gina Gershon, Lenny Kravitz, and Paris Hilton. The film follows a fitness expert, played by Schnabel, who has an existential crisis over the course of eight sleepless nights. Fox is also set to star in “The Puppet,” written and directed by Adam and Chris Levett. Additionally, Fox is releasing a memoir and has been rumored to be cast as Debi Mazar in the since-shelved Madonna biopic with Julia Garner reportedly cast as the “Like a Virgin” pop icon.

Fox finding inspiration in “Spring Breakers,” one of the best indie films of the 21st century, comes on the heels of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign with director Harmony Korine in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary. Both Fox and Kardashian count Kanye West as an ex. Fox previously said she lost out on roles due to her relationship with the controversial artist, admitting in November 2022, “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”