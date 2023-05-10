Julia Louis-Dreyfus Disses ‘Moronic’ Curse Around ‘Seinfeld’ Alums: ‘Invented by the Media’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn’t have time for “ridiculous” rumors surrounding a “Seinfeld” curse.

The “Veep” Emmy winner and “You Hurt My Feelings” actress criticized the concept of the “curse” perpetuated by media outlets following the “Seinfeld” stars’ respective career trajectories after the hit NBC series. Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards allegedly did not recreate the same level of fame as they did in the peak of the beloved show.

“It was invented by the media,” Louis-Dreyfus told Rolling Stone about the supposed curse. “They thought it was clever. You don’t need me to prove it wrong, it was ridiculous! It made no sense. I was amazed that it had legs, because it was so moronic. I don’t know how else to say it!”

She added, “I think any time a project ends, it’s gutting for me, and that’s true of movies and TV shows. There is a focus and a camaraderie that’s very much present when you’re working hard on a project that you believe in, and when the circus leaves town, it’s a huge transition. There’s a real feeling of sadness for me. ‘Where did all my buddies go?’ ‘Where are my friends?'”

Louis-Dreyfus’ success with the series “The New Adventures of Old Christine” thwarted the curse talk after running for five seasons and landing her an Emmy in 2006; during Louis-Dreyfus’ acceptance speech, she said, “Curse this, baby!” in reference to the “Seinfeld” curse concept.

Series co-creator Larry David called out the “crazy” curse idea, telling Esquire that it was “so annoying to hear something like that.”

Louis-Dreyfus, arguably the most prolific actor post-“Seinfeld,” previously told IndieWire that HBO’s “Veep” was a “dream gig” after “Seinfeld” amid the changing landscape of TV.

“I think, certainly on television, the parts for women of my age and older are much more bountiful than they are in film. No doubt about that,” Louis-Dreyfus said in 2014. “The whole idea of binge-watching television and DVR-watching, that completely changed the landscape of television over the last 20 years. It certainly changed, I would say, the business model of television, meaning the currency of ratings is not what it used to be back in the early days of ‘Seinfeld.’ I don’t mean to say ratings don’t count, but there are plenty of other factors that are just as important. And it’s sort of the wild, wild west because now there are so many platforms and areas for good television, which is also extremely exciting.”