Kim Cattrall Likely Won’t Return to ‘And Just Like That’ After Season 2 Cameo: ‘As Far as I’m Going to Go’

And just like that, Kim Cattrall has put an expiration date on Samantha.

The “Sex and the City” icon confirmed that her upcoming cameo in revival series “And Just Like That” will be her last appearance as PR maven Samantha Jones.

“This is as far as I’m going to go,” Cattrall told Today. “It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon. And then a great martini!”

Cattrall added, though, “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Cattrall publicly stepped away from the role of Samantha in 2016 after continuing the character for two “Sex and the City” films. Cattrall is set to return as Samantha for the Season 2 finale of “And Just Like That,” with Samantha seen talking to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the phone. Costume designer Patricia Field is also back to styling Cattrall for the scene; Field still collaborates with Cattrall on Netflix series “Glamorous” and Darren Star’s “Emily in Paris.”

“One of the things that I wanted was always to have Pat Field style me, which she does for ‘Glamorous’ as well,” Cattrall said. “I said, ‘I’m going back.’ She said, ‘People will be so happy! Make people happy. You’re funny!'”

The scene in question will feature a “great freaking outfit” from Bergdorf Goodman, as Cattrall teased.

“And Just Like That” showrunner Michael Patrick King previously said in February 2022 that Cattrall was never considered to appear in the first season.

“There was no thought that Kim would ever participate in ‘And Just Like That’ because she’s said what she had said…You have to look at the reality of something: You can literally not make an actress play a part,” King said at the time. “Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha [but] I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Cattrall recently shared that she received a call from the “head of HBO” asking her to consider reprising her role.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ And I went, ‘Hmm…,’” Cattrall said on “The View.” “Let me get creative, and one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did.”