Samantha Is Back: Kim Cattrall Set to Reprise ‘Sex and the City’ Role for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Finale

Samantha Jones has mastered the PR surprise of the summer: Kim Cattrall is set to appear in “And Just Like That.”

Cattrall, who publicly stepped away from playing the iconic “Sex and the City” fan favorite in 2016, will appear in one scene of the revival Max series, as reported by Variety. Cattrall allegedly filmed her scene on March 22 in New York City but did not appear alongside any of the cast members of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

Samantha relocated to London between the events of the second film and the start of “And Just Like That,” falling out with Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) after she fired her as her publicist. According to Variety, the “And Just Like That” sequence featuring Cattrall shows Samantha having a phone call with Carrie. The finale of “AJLT” Season 1 saw Carrie plan on meeting up with Samantha while she was in Paris spreading the ashes of her deceased husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

Showrunner Michael Patrick King previously said in February 2022 that Cattrall was never considered to appear in “AJLT.”

“There was no thought that Kim would ever participate in ‘And Just Like That’ because she’s said what she had said…You have to look at the reality of something: You can literally not make an actress play a part,” King explained. “Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha [but] I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

However, Cattrall’s Samantha and Parker’s Carrie have communicated via text message in “AJLT” as a literal write-around to still include the original core character.

Cattrall opened up about why she turned down a script for a third “Sex and the City” movie in 2017.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” Cattrall said. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Samantha reportedly was going to be part of a “heartbreaking” storyline involving her receiving unwanted “dick pics” from Miranda’s son Brady, then 14 years old at the time of the anticipated third movie and now a high school senior in “AJLT.”

Cattrall summed up, “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear. Everything in me went, ‘I’m done.’ And you can’t go against that feeling. I don’t ever want to be on a set and not want to be there.”

“And Just Like That” Season 2 premieres June 22 and also features the return of Carrie’s ex Aidan, played by John Corbett.