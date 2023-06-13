×
Kristen Stewart Is Writing a ‘Stoner Girl Comedy’ That’s ‘Really F*cking Stupid’

Stewart also compared her feature writing and directorial debut "The Chronology of Water" to a John Cassavetes-inspired "student film."
Kristen Stewart at 2023 Berlinale
Corbis via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart is boarding the pineapple express.

The Oscar-nominated actress revealed during an Interview magazine discussion with Rachel Sennott that she is writing a “stoner girl comedy” feature film with fiancée Dylan Meyer, who co-wrote Amy Poehler’s “Moxie.” Meyer is also the daughter of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer.

“Me and my girlfriend are also writing something right now,” Stewart said to Sennott. “Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really fucking stupid. I think you’ll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company.”

The “Crimes of the Future” actress continued, “I’ve worked with so many people that I didn’t know and that I didn’t like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, fuck that.”

Stewart is set to make her feature directorial debut with “The Chronology of Water,” which she adapted from novelist Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir. Imogen Poots leads the indie film which is produced by Ridley Scott.

“I feel scared of anything big lately,” Stewart said of helming the feature, which has been in the works since 2018. “There’s a weird hierarchy that makes me uncomfortable. This is the most clichéd, rote, expected, and completely genuine thing, but I just want to make a Cassavetes movie. I want my first movie to be a student film, even if it takes three years.”

Stewart added, “I’m also not going to make a movie for more than $5 million, because it makes me uncomfortable and they usually suck. But getting people to agree to do that is so hard.”

The “Twilight” alum noted that pre-production on “The Chronology of Water” was “in process” as of March 2022.

“I talked to someone with a lot of money two days ago, and she seemed excited about the prospect, but I want it to be small,” Stewart said at the time. “I think the best version of it really is. The freezing water that I’m going to throw this girl into, I already feel terrible. It’s such a huge ask to invite someone onto this particular thing.”

