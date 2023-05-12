Margaret Qualley ‘Would Really Love’ to Be on Broadway

Margaret Qualley is ready for her Broadway debut.

The “Sanctuary” actress told IndieWire during a recent interview that she would “love to” star in a play or musical after bringing playwright Micah Bloomberg’s script to the screen. Qualley also earned an Emmy nomination for her turn as dancer and choreographer Ann Reinking in limited series “Fosse/Verdon” about Broadway legend Bob Fosse and actress Gwen Verdon.

“I love doing [plays], I just have never done it [on Broadway],” Qualley said. “I actually would really love to.”

Qualley is set to star in the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers biopic, “Fred & Ginger,” alongside Jamie Bell. The film is written by Arash Amel and to be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, set to track Astaire and Rogers’ career spanning 10 movies together from 1933 to 1949. “La La Land” music producer Marius de Vries will work alongside Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon (“MJ the Musical”) and Grammy-winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear and Emmy-nominated Mark Sonnenblick to recreate Astaire and Rogers’ music and dance numbers. The film was announced in February 2023.

“I don’t know if it’s happening so I can’t tease anything,” Qualley said of the upcoming production, which is separate from Paul King’s yet-untitled Astaire film starring Tom Holland, with whom Qualley’s “Sanctuary” co-star Christopher Abbott appears opposite in Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout Qualley previously told IndieWire in 2019 that she was “really nervous” to portray real-life Tony winner Reinking in “Fosse/Verdon.”

“I looked up to her for so long, was so familiar with her. I really did watch her [on video] in the back of a minivan on my way to dance countless time,” Qualley said. “More than anything, I wanted her to like it. I didn’t even know her yet, but I was already thinking about that.”

Qualley added at the time, “I really wouldn’t have had these opportunities as a dancer, I don’t think. I worked really hard, but I don’t think I would have been good enough to have the opportunities that I’ve had. Weirdly, I’m not as good of a dancer as I used to be, but somehow I’ve been able to work in some true childhood dreams. I’m counting my lucky stars.”