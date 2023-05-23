Matt Damon Doesn’t Care About the ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Box Office Battle

Matt Damon is always down for a double feature.

The “Oppenheimer” actor revealed to Vanity Fair that while he was totally unaware of the debates between “Barbie” and the Christopher Nolan epic opening the same weekend, audiences should buy tickets to both films.

“This is the first I’m hearing about it, actually. I haven’t paid any attention to that,” Damon said about the viral trend of asking who will buy a ticket for which movie opening night, July 21. “People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. ‘Oppenheimer’ is one of them!”

When asked by Vanity Fair if his four daughters are leaning more towards seeing “Barbie,” per gender stereotypes, Damon replied, “I’ll have to ask them that. If that’s the case, they’ll see two movies that weekend!”

“Barbie” hails from Warner Bros., the same studio “Oppenheimer” director Nolan parted ways with following the day-and-date HBO Max rollout of his film “Tenet.” Now, “Oppenheimer” marks Nolan’s first film with Universal Pictures after more than 20 years at Warner Bros.

Damon compared working on “Oppenheimer” to starring in Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan” due to Nolan’s dedication to recreating the WWII era onscreen.

“It reminded me of shooting ‘[Saving] Private Ryan’ in the sense that [Steven] Spielberg would rebuild these areas and we had carte blanche — we could go anywhere we wanted to go,” Damon said. “So, Chris had the flexibility to shoot as he wanted and needed to all around the town. It was fully immersive.”

The “Air” actor added that Nolan reconstructed the Manhattan Project town in Los Alamos, New Mexico with an eye for authenticity.

“You could see over the horizon the actual testing site and where the original town was,” Damon said. “Ruth [De Jong], our production designer, basically rebuilt the town, so we had an active kind of town to work in.”

Nolan also recreated the detonation of the atomic bomb without CGI.