Melanie Lynskey Would Do ‘Two and a Half Men’ Reboot Now That Co-Star Charlie Sheen Is in ‘a Good Place’ After Mental Health Crisis

Melanie Lynskey may not have seen the last of her “Two and a Half Men” days.

The “Yellowjackets” and “Last of Us” star revealed that she is open to reprising her role in a possible reboot of Warner Bros. and CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” which co-starred Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, Holland Taylor, and Angus T. Jones. The long-running series debuted in 2003 and ran for 12 seasons before concluding in 2015. Lead star Sheen was fired from production in 2011 after entering a drug rehab facility and slamming series creator Chuck Lorre. Ashton Kutcher replaced Sheen in the series, who filed a $100 million lawsuit against executive producer Lorre and the network for being let go.

Now, Sheen and Lorre are collaborating together again on Max sitcom “How to Be a Bookie,” and Lynskey is applauding Sheen’s current state of mind.

“The last time I was texting with Charlie, he seemed to be in such a good place, like an honestly good place,” Lynskey said on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. “I always hope the best for both of them [Sheen and Lorre]. Honestly. I think that’s amazing.”

As for reprising her role, Lynskey said, “I mean, I’d do a guest star if they want. There were moments on that show that were so fun. And I do genuinely love live audience sitcoms. There’s nothing like the energy of it, especially when people know the show and love the show.”

Lynskey recently addressed being typecast as the “fat friend” in various voluptuous roles, including in “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Two and a Half Men.”

“I very much want to be onscreen representing an interesting person who’s not paying attention to what her tummy looks like,” Lynskey said, before adding, “If there were more people who look like me [onscreen], then I wouldn’t have to talk about it as much.”

She summed up, “I’m trying to just say to myself, ‘OK, you’re normalizing this, and hopefully more women will come along who look like you, and people won’t feel like they have to say things like that,’ because there is kind of a backhanded compliment. Sometimes, I get tired of hearing about my body, even when it is positive, I just, you know, feel like I need a break from thinking about it and hearing about it and I think all women feel that way.”