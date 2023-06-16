Melissa McCarthy Claps Back at Assumption That ‘Comedies Don’t Work’ in Hollywood

Melissa McCarthy is calling out the misconception behind comedies in Hollywood during the latest episode of “Hot Ones.”

“Somehow the new logline is that comedies don’t work,” McCarthy said. “I think bad comedies, I think bad movies don’t work but I will fight to my last breath, which will be in about 4 more wings, that comedies are important and I think it brings people together.”

She added, “I just want to keep variety in the pie, I think once it goes darker, darker, darker, darker, darker…and it’s only dark that gets valued and it’s only the worst of humanity. It’s like I want to cry, I want to be heartbroken, I want to feel hopeful and I want to laugh.”

McCarthy recently told The Guardian that it’s a “fist fight” to greenlit comedies.

“I don’t know why, because we’ve never needed to laugh more,” McCarthy said. “Comedy allows you to sit next to somebody whose ideas don’t match up. And maybe you come out a little closer. I think that’s what I’m supposed to be doing, in this world.”

The “Ghostbusters” actress added, “I can’t do a lot of useful things. I don’t know how to clean up the oceans, or stop our violent tendencies. But I can hopefully give someone who’s had a bad day an hour and a half to go into a different world where bills or illness isn’t the top thing on their brain. That’s the only skill set I really have. So I have to keep trying.”

McCarthy is set to star in Kellogg’s biopic “Unfrosted” about the race between the food industry titan and Post to change breakfast cereal forever. Jerry Seinfeld directs, with “Borat 2” breakout Maria Bakalova, James Marsden, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, Drew Tarver, Max Greenfield, and Christian Slater also starring.

McCarthy also recently shared her hopes for a “Bridesmaids” follow-up with the original cast, including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Rose Byrne. “I would do a ‘Bridesmaids’ sequel this afternoon, right now,” McCarthy said. “That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”