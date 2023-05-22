×
Read Next: ‘The Little Mermaid’ Review: Disney’s Latest Live-Action Remake Desperately Wants to Be Part of Your World
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Melissa McCarthy Was ‘Physically Ill’ After ‘Volatile’ Set Experience: I’ll ‘Never Keep Quiet Again’

"My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness."
Melissa McCarthy at the Australian premiere of "The Little Mermaid"
Melissa McCarthy at the Australian premiere of "The Little Mermaid"
WireImage/Getty
Share

Melissa McCarthy is opening up about enduring a toxic workplace.

The “Little Mermaid” actress recalled being on a “volatile, hostile set” that left her “physically ill” due to the allegedly manipulative behavior exhibited by those in charge. McCarthy said she eventually stood up to the problematic leader after multiple people were fired and others left “weeping.”

“I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill,” McCarthy told The Guardian. “My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness.”

She continued, “There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person. And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me, this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective.”

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” star added, “Then one day, I was like, ‘It stops today!’ I just kept saying to them, ‘It stops, it stops.’ And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again.”

McCarthy and her husband, producing partner Ben Falcone, founded production company called On the Day with one rule for sets: the “demand” for kindness.

“You know, we were so astounded and grateful at getting to build our own little worlds, we were like, ‘We have to build the one we’ve always talked about, where everybody gets to have an opinion and everyone is really nice. It’s going to run a lot better with no screamers or crazy egos bumbling around. Why would we risk destroying that?'” McCarthy said.

The “Ghostbusters” actress noted, though, that “it’s a fist fight to try to get comedies made right now” despite the need for laughter in the current state of the world.

“I don’t know why, because we’ve never needed to laugh more,” she said. “Comedy allows you to sit next to somebody whose ideas don’t match up. And maybe you come out a little closer. I think that’s what I’m supposed to be doing, in this world. I can’t do a lot of useful things. I don’t know how to clean up the oceans, or stop our violent tendencies. But I can hopefully give someone who’s had a bad day an hour and a half to go into a different world where bills or illness isn’t the top thing on their brain. That’s the only skill set I really have. So I have to keep trying.”

McCarthy recently voiced her desire to revisit the breakout comedy “Bridesmaids” as soon as possible.

“That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time,” McCarthy said of the 2011 film co-starring Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and Rose Byrne. “I would do a ‘Bridesmaids’ sequel this afternoon, right now.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Elene Naveriani, Director of Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘Blackbird Blackbird Blueberry,’ Charts a Woman’s Inner Growth
Elene Naveriani, Director of Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘Blackbird Blackbird Blueberry,’ Charts a Woman’s Inner Growth
4 hours ago
‘You’re Not Wanted in NASCAR’: Bubba Wallace’s Radio Apparently Hijacked During Race
rollingstone
‘You’re Not Wanted in NASCAR’: Bubba Wallace’s Radio Apparently Hijacked During Race
4 hours ago
‘Power Book IV: Force’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer & First-Look Photo
‘Power Book IV: Force’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer & First-Look Photo
4 hours ago
A Small Light Finale Sneak Peek: Otto's Bittersweet Reunion With the Couple Who Risked Everything for His Family
A Small Light Finale Sneak Peek: Otto's Bittersweet Reunion With the Couple Who Risked Everything for His Family
3 hours ago
EA College Video Game Returns as Labor Push Picks Up Speed
EA College Video Game Returns as Labor Push Picks Up Speed
1 hour ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad