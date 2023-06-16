Michael Cera Says He Almost Married Aubrey Plaza Just to Call Her an ‘Ex-Wife’

Michael Cera was almost Mr. Aubrey Plaza.

The “Life and Beth” actor revealed to Rolling Stone that he almost tied the knot with “Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World” co-star Aubrey Plaza during production on the 2010 Edgar Wright film.

“We were driving through Vegas,” Cera said. “The idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like 20.”

Cera and Plaza ultimately did not wed, with Plaza marrying filmmaker Jeff Baena in 2021 and Cera calling Nadine Cera his spouse since 2017.

However, the duo are reuniting for the upcoming “Scott Pilgrim” animated Netflix series, as announced earlier this year. The rest of the original ensemble cast, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Satya Bhabha, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong, are also returning to voice their respective characters.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim,'” writer-director Wright said in a statement. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now. Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

The series, which is still awaiting an official title, will feature original songs by Anamanaguchi and is animated by Science SARU studios. Abel Gongora will direct.

Wright previously reflected on how the “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novel adaptation was originally viewed as a box office bomb after a dismal opening weekend, before gaining cult status later on. He compared the film to “Citizen Kane” and “Blade Runner” in terms of its lasting legacy.

“I’ve said this to other filmmakers since who’ve maybe had a similar initial reaction to a film like ‘Scott Pilgrim’ did, is that the three-day weekend is not the end of the story for any movie,” Wright said in October 2022. “People shouldn’t buy into that idea. Rating films by their box office is like the football fan equivalent to films. Most of my favorite films that are considered classics today were not considered hits in their time.”