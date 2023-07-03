Michael Imperioli Forbids ‘Bigots and Homophobes’ from Watching ‘The Sopranos’ or Anything Else He’s Been in

Michael Imperioli is banning fans who are “bigots” from watching his hit films and TV shows.

The “Sopranos” Emmy winner took to Instagram following the shocking Supreme Court ruling that allowed businesses to discriminate against customers based on their sexual orientation for religious purposes.

“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ or any movie or TV show I’ve been in,” Imperioli wrote. “Thank you, Supreme Court, for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!”

He added, “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view…America is becoming dumber by the minute.” Imperioli also called the ruling an example of “dehumanization” of queer people.

The actor, who is currently writing a film with “Sopranos” creator David Chase, recently brought his “Talking Sopranos” podcast to HBO streamer Max alongside fellow series alum Steve Schirripa. The podcast began amid the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 and concluded in December 2021 after 91 episodes and a bestselling book titled “Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of ‘The Sopranos.'”

As for his upcoming return to working with Chase, Imperioli said of working with the creator, “We’re writing a movie together right now for me and Steve Schirripa. It’s a mystery project. I can’t talk about it beyond that. David and I are writing it together. I can’t say what it’s about. But when it comes out, I’m gonna come here. Before anybody, I’m gonna come here and talk about it.”