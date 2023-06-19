‘M:I-7’ First Reactions: The Most a ‘Part 1 of 2’ Has ‘Felt Like Its Own Film,’ but It’s No ‘Fallout’

You’ve all seen Tom Cruise drive a motorcycle off a cliff in the first trailer, and the second, for ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.’ Now, the first reactions from critics are here and they are strong, if not quite as strong as they were for “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” the beloved most recent installment from 2018. But they are mostly shouting their praise as if they were Cruise himself yelling (rightly) on set about the importance of Covid safety.

After the insanity of the last few films, #MissionImpossible7 has a tremendous amount to live up to, but one thing I’ll say now in quick reaction format: it does the best job yet of recent “part 1 of 2!!” features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is fantastic.



Dynamite, timely story. Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise.



It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that. pic.twitter.com/prm2wa6ZD6 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 19, 2023

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it) With the inherent nature of being “part one” (said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2023

I had the absolute best time watching #MissionImpossible – an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next pic.twitter.com/iNaKlDMH8l — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2023

There's a car chase scene in #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning that brought me so much joy, it reinvigorated my love for the summer blockbuster. The craftsmanship of this franchise is unmatched. The final train sequence is a whopper too – I caught myself leaning IN from my seat. — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) June 19, 2023