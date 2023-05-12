×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Read Next: Christopher Abbott Won’t Be Revisiting Charlie from ‘Girls’ Anytime Soon
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Natalie Portman Reflects on ‘Leon, the Professional’: It Has ‘Some Cringey, to Say the Least, Aspects to It’ 

"It's complicated for me," Portman said of the legacy of Luc Besson's "beloved" film.
"Léon the Professional"
"Léon the Professional"
Sygma via Getty Images
Share

Natalie Portman is looking back on “Léon, the Professional.”

The 1994 film, helmed by Luc Besson, stars Portman as a young orphan who was mentored by a professional hitman (Jean Reno) after her family is murdered. Portman was 11 years old when she was cast in her film debut that had undertones of a sexual relationship.

“It’s a movie that’s still beloved, and people come up to me about it more than almost anything I’ve ever made,” Portman told The Hollywood Reporter, “and it gave me my career, but it is definitely, when you watch it now, it definitely has some cringey, to say the least, aspects to it. So, yes, it’s complicated for me.”

Portman addressed the allegations against “Léon, the Professional” director Luc Besson, who was accused in 2018 of repeatedly raping Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy over the course of two years. The case against Besson was dismissed in 2021 after an investigation.

“It’s devastating,” Portman said of the Besson accusations, adding that “of course” she was shocked by the claims.

“I really didn’t know,” Portman explained of her experience with Besson. “I was a kid working. I was a kid. But I don’t want to say anything that would invalidate anyone’s experience.”

The “V for Vendetta” actress previously compared “Léon, the Professional” to “Lolita” and opened up about being “sexualized” at age 11.

“I was definitely aware of the fact that I was being portrayed as this ‘Lolita’ figure,” Portman said in 2020. “Being sexualized as a child, I think took away from my own sexuality because it made me afraid, and it made me [feel] like the way I could be safe was to be like, ‘I’m conservative,’ and ‘I’m serious and you should respect me,’ and ‘I’m smart,’ and ‘don’t look at me that way.'”

She added, “So many people had this impression of me that I was super serious and conservative and I realized I consciously cultivated that because it was always to make me feel safe. Like, ‘Oh, if someone respects you, they’re not going to objectify you.’ When I was in my teens I was like, ‘I don’t want to have any love scenes or make-out scenes.’ I would start choosing parts that were less sexy because it made me worried about the way I was perceived and how safe I felt.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Music Industry Moves: Former TikTok Exec Mary Rahmani Joins Songfluencer as Strategic Advisor
Music Industry Moves: Former TikTok Exec Mary Rahmani Joins Songfluencer as Strategic Advisor
3 hours ago
No, Lana Del Rey Certainly Did Not Leak Jack Antonoff’s Wedding Date in ‘Margaret’
rollingstone
No, Lana Del Rey Certainly Did Not Leak Jack Antonoff’s Wedding Date in ‘Margaret’
3 hours ago
Idris Elba To Star In, Produce & Direct Action-Thriller ‘Infernus’ For Millennium With Filming In London & Ghana — Cannes Market Hot Package
Idris Elba To Star In, Produce & Direct Action-Thriller ‘Infernus’ For Millennium With Filming In London & Ghana — Cannes Market Hot Package
4 hours ago
Jamie Foxx Update: Actor Has Been 'Out of the Hospital For Weeks,' Says Daughter Corinne — Full Statement
Jamie Foxx Update: Actor Has Been 'Out of the Hospital For Weeks,' Says Daughter Corinne — Full Statement
3 hours ago
Snyder, Harris Sign $6 Billion Commanders Purchase Agreement
Snyder, Harris Sign $6 Billion Commanders Purchase Agreement
4 hours ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad