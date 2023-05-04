‘Succession’ Finale Will Be a Whopping 90 Minutes and ‘Like a Movie,’ Says Nicholas Britell

The family drama of “Succession” is worthy of the big screen.

The fourth and final season of the HBO series is set to conclude May 28, the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Composer Nicholas Britell revealed that the series finale will be a whopping 90 minutes long, akin to a film’s running time.

“It’s 90 minutes,” Britell told Variety. “It’s a huge episode — like a movie.”

“Succession” executive producer Mark Mylod, who recently helmed “The Menu,” will direct the final episode to cap off the Roy family battle to take over Waystar Royco following the death of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The season thus far has hinged on the core Roy children — Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) — polluting the potential buyout of the media conglomerate by tech founder Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

“Succession” first premiered in 2018 and is executive produced by Mylod, Adam McKay, Will Tracy, Will Ferrell, and Frank Rich, among others. Series creator Jesse Armstrong announced in February 2023 that the hit HBO series would conclude after its current season.

“There’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” Armstrong said. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

He added, “The decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming: I said to the cast, ‘I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.’ I do think that this succession story that we were telling is complete. This is the muscular season to exhaust all our reserves of interest, and I think there’s some pain in all these characters that’s really strong. But the feeling that there could be something else in an allied world, or allied characters, or some of the same characters — that’s also strong in me. I have caveated the end of the show, when I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there’s something else that could be done, that harnessed what’s been good about the way we’ve worked on this. So that is another true feeling.”