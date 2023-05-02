Nicolas Cage Shares Earliest Memory of Being ‘in Utero’: ‘I Could See Faces in the Dark’

Nicolas Cage is carrying the unbearable weight of an in utero memory.

The Oscar winner and “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” star shared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that his earliest memory is as an unborn child and seeing “faces in the dark” of his mother’s womb.

“Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not,” Cage said during the “Colbert Questionert” rapid-fire Q&A, “but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something.”

He continued, “I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened. Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind.”

Cage added, “I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

The “Renfield” actor also shared his thoughts on the afterlife, saying, “Nobody really knows, I don’t know. They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go. But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?”

Cage’s career certainly has had multiple incarnations, with Cage opening up last year to GQ about the highs and lows over his seemingly nine lives in Hollywood.

“The phone stopped ringing. It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing “National Treasure 3″? It’s been 14 years. Why not?’ Well, ‘”Sorcerer’s Apprentice” didn’t work, and “Ghost Rider” didn’t really sell tickets. And “Drive Angry,” that just came and went,’” Cage said while reflecting on his multiple direct-to-video movies. “I’ve got all these creditors and the IRS and I’m spending $20,000 a month trying to keep my mother out of a mental institution, and I can’t. It was just all happening at once.”