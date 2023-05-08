AFI Postpones Nicole Kidman Tribute Amid Writers Strike

Another Hollywood event has been called off amid the strike.

A day after the MTV Movie & TV Awards shifted from a live audience to a pre-taped ceremony for its Sunday event, the American Film Institute (AFI) announced today that its 2023 AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Nicole Kidman will not take place as scheduled.

“For nearly half a century, the AFI Life Achievement Award has convened artists and audiences in celebration of excellence in the art form. Due to the division in our community at this time, AFI has decided to postpone this year’s event with the goal to offer a celebratory environment worthy of our recipient,” an AFI representative shared in a statement with IndieWire.

The 2023 event marked the Institute’s 49th annual Life Achievement Award and the first to honor an Australian actress.

AFI’s last Life Achievement Award gala tribute — to Julie Andrews — was also delayed from 2020 to, finally, 2022 amid the pandemic.

