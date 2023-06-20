Oliver Stone: ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Is ‘Disgusting Beyond Belief’ and More Video Game Than Movie

Oliver Stone is addressing the “John Wick” franchise as an Army veteran.

The “Born on the Fourth of July” Oscar winner told Variety while receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Transilvania Film Festival that “John Wick: Chapter 4” is an example of films becoming more like shoot ’em up video games.

“I saw ‘John Wick 4’ on the plane. Talk about volume. I think the film is disgusting beyond belief. Disgusting,” Stone said. “I don’t know what people are thinking. Maybe I was watching ‘G.I. Joe’ when I was a kid. But [Keanu Reeves] kills, what, three, four hundred people in the fucking movie. And as a combat veteran, I’ve got to tell you, not one of them is believable. I realize it’s a movie, but it’s become a video game more than a movie.”

Stone added, “It’s lost touch with reality. The audience perhaps likes the video game. But I get bored by it. How many cars can crash? How many stunts can you do? What’s the difference between ‘Fast and Furious’ and some other film? It’s just one thing after another. Whether it’s a super-human Marvel character or just a human being like John Wick, it doesn’t make any difference. It’s not believable.”

Still, the “John Wick” films have been critically acclaimed for their stunt work — and have even changed the dialogue around the Academy Awards recognizing stunt work. “John Wick: Chapter 4” director Chad Stahelski earlier this year called out the Academy for never “really considering” including stunt professionals in the awards ceremony. “No great stunt person or performer I know is doing it for accolades or statues. It doesn’t mean that much to us. But it is nice to be recognized by your peers. It’s time,” he said.