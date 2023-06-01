×
Read Next: Bella Ramsey Worries Pedro Pascal’s ‘Daddy’ Status Has ‘Gone Too Far’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘Oppenheimer’ Earns Christopher Nolan His First R Rating Since ‘Insomnia’

Nolan's Universal film also consists of 11 miles of film stock that weigh around 600 pounds.
"Oppenheimer"
"Oppenheimer"
Universal Pictures
Share

Oppenheimer” has dropped a major bomb: The Christopher Nolan historical epic is rated R.

Variety reported that Nolan’s first film with Universal since parting ways with longtime distributor Warner Bros. has received an R-rating and clocks in at just under three hours. That’s Nolan’s first R rating since his 2002 thriller “Insomnia” and 2000’s “Memento” before it. “Oppenheimer” follows the emotional implosion behind the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), as he creates the ultimate weapon amid World War II.

The ensemble film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman, James Remar, Josh Hartnett, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Shot in IMAX and film, “Oppenheimer” uses “11 miles of film stock” that weighs close to 600 pounds, as Nolan told the Associated Press.

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled,” the director said. “The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.”

Nolan added of the recreation of the atomic bomb without CGI, “We knew that this had to be the showstopper. We’re able to do things with picture now that before we were really only able to do with sound in terms of an oversize impact for the audience — an almost physical sense of response to the film.”

Nolan previously said that “Oppenheimer” is “one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story.”

The “Tenet” director shared, “There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up. It will be a while before we’re finished. But certainly as I watch the results come in, and as I’m putting the film together, I’m thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve.”

“Oppenheimer” premieres in theaters July 21, sharing the same release date as “Barbie.” For all the details on “Oppenheimer,” click here.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Paramore Brings Lil Uzi Vert Along for ‘Misery Business’ as Hayley Williams’ Star Power Lights Up Madison Square Garden: Concert Review
Paramore Brings Lil Uzi Vert Along for ‘Misery Business’ as Hayley Williams’ Star Power Lights Up Madison Square Garden: Concert Review
This J-Pop Group Say They Were Doxxed. Did the Internet Go Too Far?
rollingstone
This J-Pop Group Say They Were Doxxed. Did the Internet Go Too Far?
It Starts On The Page: Read ‘Succession’ Season 4 Script “Connor’s Wedding” By Jesse Armstrong
It Starts On The Page: Read ‘Succession’ Season 4 Script “Connor’s Wedding” By Jesse Armstrong
iCarly Cast Apologizes for Torturing Pearl in Season 3: 'We Do Treat Her Poorly, That's Going to Continue'
iCarly Cast Apologizes for Torturing Pearl in Season 3: 'We Do Treat Her Poorly, That's Going to Continue'
MLB Antitrust Suit Invokes Alston, Dobbs in Bid for SCOTUS Review
MLB Antitrust Suit Invokes Alston, Dobbs in Bid for SCOTUS Review
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad