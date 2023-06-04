Oscar Isaac Wants Pedro Pascal to Voice an ‘Old, Cranky Spider-Person’ in a ‘Spider-Verse’ Movie

Pedro Pascal has appeared in many of Hollywood’s biggest franchises over the past decade, showing up in everything from “Game of Thrones” to “Star Wars” before landing his now-iconic role in “The Last of Us.” But there’s one superstar rite of passage that has evaded him: a role in a superhero franchise. Fortunately, Oscar Isaac thinks he might have a solution for that.

In a new interview with British GQ to promote his role as Spider-Man 2099 in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Isaac was asked about other actors that he’d like to see join Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s animated multiverse franchise. While Isaac made it clear that he has complete confidence in the series’ casting directors to find the right fits, he singled out Pascal as a possible voice for a geriatric web slinger.

“They’re so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal,” Isaac said. “Let’s find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person.”

Fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet, as Pascal won’t have a chance to join the Spider-Verse until at least the fourth film in the series. “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” is already close to completion and is set to complete the story begun in “Across the Spider-Verse” when it opens next year.

It’s very nice of Isaac to try and find a role for his buddy — but at this point, another fan-favorite role in a kid-friendly franchise might be the last thing Pascal needs. The “Last of Us” star has joked about his occasional discomfort with his newfound fame on multiple occasions. In his “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue, he famously complained that he always feels creepy when he’s asked to demonstrate his “Mandalorian” voice for fans he encounters in public.

“It’s an honor to be a part of these huge franchises like ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Star Wars,’ but I’m still getting used to people recognizing me,” he said. “The other day, some guy stopped me on the street and said, ‘My son loves “The Mandalorian.”‘ And the next thing I know I’m FaceTiming with this six-year-old who has no idea who I am because my character wears a mask for the entire show.”