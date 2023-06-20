Portland Art Museum’s Tomorrow Theater Will Devote 9,000 Square Feet to Cinema on City’s East Side

The Portland Art Museum’s film and new media hub, also known as PAM CUT // Center for an Untold Tomorrow, has announced new details for the Tomorrow Theater set to open in Portland, Oregon, this fall.

The Tomorrow Theater will offer robust, participatory programming, serving as a model, both locally and globally, for the future of media arts and cinema. The space will function as a creative hub for artists and audiences across multimedia.

Per PAM CUT, each evening will bring something different, through a variety show approach that incorporates at least two distinct art forms simultaneously. Embracing cinematic storytelling in all its forms — from film and series to animation and gaming, XR, performance, and audio stories — the events and happenings will be as varied as the artists and audiences on any given night. The full programming slate and partnerships will be announced this fall.

“Cinematic storytelling, like artists and audiences, comes in all varieties and flavors. With the Tomorrow, we’re building a home for cultural snackers, a space where when people walk through this door, they will never quite know exactly what Tomorrow brings,” said PAM CUT director Amy Dotson in an official statement. “As a home to a multi-media feast of creators, content, and audiences who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, we are firmly committed to mixing it up. By creating a space where artists collaborate across disciplines, audiences co-mingle and are exposed to a variety of art and media stories folks; they will never have the same experience twice.”

Originally imagined as architect Isaac Geller’s 1925 vaudeville theater, the space has lived as everything from an arthouse theater to, most recently, Portland’s porn palace the Oregon Theater. Andee Hess and Makrai Crecelius, of Portland-based and female-owned interior design studio Osmose, designed the theater. Their work has been featured in The New York Times and Architectural Digest as the creative forces behind spaces as varied as Salt & Straw ice cream shops and Fred Armisen’s goth-inspired house.

The theater spans nearly 9,000 square feet with 300 modular seats. The theater is also designed to host not only regular screenings but also community and artist events.