Steven Yeun Told Pedro Pascal How ‘The Last of Us’ Game Ends and Blew His Mind

Pedro Pascal is a generous soul. He let fans give him an eye infection by letting them place their thumbs in his eyes to jokingly reenact his infamous “Game of Thrones” sendoff. He’s given us a 30-minute queer Western opposite Ethan Hawke and directed by Pedro Almodovar. He’s willingly hidden his face on three seasons of a TV show. Hell, the only time he’s refused anyone anything it seems was when he refused to read sexy tweets about himself on a red carpet — a move widely applauded.

So of course he gave a generous, and enthusiastic response, to gamer Steven Yeun who breathlessly shared with “The Last of Us” actor his experience of playing the beloved video game. It’s an experience Yeun clearly cherishes — and says he was playing while contributing to zombie storytelling himself shooting “The Walking Dead.”

In Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Yeun rhapsodized about the ending of Neil Druckmann’s game, which he notes is extremely similar to the ending of the TV show itself. The show has stuck very closely to the beats of the game.

“I don’t remember what season it was, but when the game came out, I remember I played it 12 hours straight, down to that last…where you just push the characters forward as they’re having that last beautiful scene you have,” Yeun said.

Never having played the game himself, Pascal replied, “Are you serious?”

“Nothing happens,” Yeun said. “You just walk through the forest.”

“You’ve told me more about the game than the creator of the video game,” Pascal said. “So you’re saying that you get to a certain point but you still have to basically play but you’re not fighting anything or looking for anything… it’s not a scene in the video game.”

“You have to control the person and just walk through the forest.”

Pascal’s mind is clearly blown here. And one wonders if he may ever actually play the game himself once his time on “The Last of Us” comes to an end. Considering how closely Season 1 followed the beats of the first game, it seems likely that Season 2 will not deviate far from “The Last of Us Part II.”