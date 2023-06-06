Pete Davidson Has ‘No Idea’ What to Do with the Ferry He Bought While ‘Very Stoned’

Pete Davidson is regretting some of his decisions while high.

The “Bupkis” creator admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he didn’t really think through his purchase of a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat with former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Colin Jost. The duo bought the ferry at auction in January 2022 for $280,100.

“I have no idea what’s going on with that thing,” Davidson said. “Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.”

The “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” star joked, “Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the fuck out of there so I can stop paying for it!”

The ferry, named John F. Kennedy, was built in 1965 and was the oldest ferry in the Staten Island fleet. Davidson and Jost bought the boat in partnership with real estate broker and comedy club owner Paul Italia, who previously told the New York Post that there were “grand plans” to turn the ferry into a nightlife hotspot.

“The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera,” Italia said at the time. “We’re in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard.”

Davidson is also an investor at Pebble Bar in Rockefeller Center.

The “SNL” alum recently opened up about the sketch comedy series “making fun” of his public persona and high-profile dating life. “When your own show [pokes fun at you], I’d be sitting in the back watching the cold open and — the cold open [is] topical, political humor, whatever’s in the culture. And then, making fun of you,” Davidson said during Jon Berthnal’s “Real Ones” podcast earlier this year. “Then you’ve got to walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you. So, why are they going laugh at you? Like, they just dogged you in front of everyone. And you’re like, ‘I’m a fucking loser, man.’”