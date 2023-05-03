‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ Would’ve Been a Very Different Movie Directed by Peter Greenaway

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Peter Greenaway is the one who turned down “Roger Rabbit.”
The “Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover” provocateur claimed in a new interview with Vulture that he was the first director approached to take on 1988’s live-action/animated hybrid classic “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
“There were people knocking on my door all the time,” Greenaway said. “And looking back, do you remember a film called ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ I was the first director asked to actually film that. Would you believe that? I found that absolutely extraordinary.”
He continued, “I think that was because of a Hollywood agent who didn’t really understand my cinema at all. God bless him. But I was the name to conjure with for six months. So he threw me in there, and I managed to be one of the first directors to actually read the script.”
Eventually, Robert Zemeckis helmed the 1988 Touchstone Pictures/Buena Vista mystery-comedy starring Bob Hoskins. Zemeckis courted the film throughout the early 1980s before the studio, skeptical over the box-office bombs of Zemeckis’ earlier films, finally hired him. Greenaway eventually did see “Roger Rabbit” and admired Hoskins’ performance as stressed-out private eye Eddie Valiant.
“I always admired that actor, Bob Hoskins. I remember seeing him on British children’s television a long, long time before he became even remotely a name,” Greenaway said. “I like the prospect of combining notions of animation with live action, which became very fashionable after that film, I believe.”
The three-time Oscar-winning, rather adult-skewing “Roger Rabbit” would’ve looked like a very different film in the hands of Welsh auteur Greenaway, who in the mid-1980s was making bawdy, high-minded art-inspired films like “A Zed & Two Noughts” and “Belly of an Architect.” His 1988 “Drowning by Numbers” is now being re-released in 4K. Greenaway’s biggest arthouse success was 1989’s “The Cook, The Thief,” starring Helen Mirren and Michael Gambon. The MPA initially slapped the psychosexual gourmand art film with an X rating before Miramax unleashed it unrated in theaters; it grossed over $7.7 million in North America.
IndieWire last year spoke with Greenaway about the 4K re-release of “A Zed & Two Noughts,” and he shared feelings about how cinema hasn’t really changed at all since its inception in 1895: “We come up with some grand, amazing phenomenon and maybe we practice its possibilities for a few years, and then we go back to our comfort zone again. Cinema [despite 3D innovation, etc.] is still back to where it was. When Charlie Chaplin was practicing. That’s very much to do with the conservatism of human beings.”
