Priscilla Presley Gives ‘Priscilla’ Biopic Her Blessing: Sofia Coppola Is ‘Masterful’

Priscilla Presley is praising Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla.”

Adapted from Presley’s 1985 memoir, “Elvis and Me,” the A24 film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley.

“I am excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola,” Presley shared on Instagram. “She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

The film centers on a teenage Priscilla Beaulieu, who meets Elvis Presley at a party, and the rock ‘n roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Presley’s comments come on the heels of the teaser trailer being released, as well as reports that the Elvis Presley estate was unaware of “Priscilla” being produced. An estate official told TMZ that writer-director Coppola’s vision of Graceland is inaccurate, calling the first look at the film “like a college movie.”

Presley is an executive producer on “Priscilla,” and Coppola told Vogue earlier this year that she has met Presley “a few times” and that the singer has been “incredibly open” with her life story.

“She’s also been really supportive of Cailee as we head into filming,” Coppola said. “It’s really unique to talk to her about the film since I’ve never made something about a real person who was still living — ‘The Bling Ring’ aside. But I want it to feel emotionally authentic. She’s probably told these stories a million times, so I feel grateful that she’s been so patient. It’s amazing how much detail she can recall from that time in her life.”

Presley previously supported Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic “Elvis” starring Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla and Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler as Elvis. However, Coppola noted that “Priscilla” will be a very different type of film.

“I think Baz is so unique, and his take on that story was so creative,” Coppola told Vogue. “But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film, so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory…Priscilla is the real focus of [this movie]. There are some aspects of Elvis’s career included, but it all sort of plays out in the background of their relationship and her developing her identity. I loved how Baz approached his story in a very collage-y way, but I’m glad it didn’t go into much of Priscilla’s story because now I can really dive deep.”