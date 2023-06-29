‘Reservation Dogs’ to End with Season 3

One of TV’s very best shows is coming to an early end. “Reservation Dogs,” the acclaimed FX on Hulu series about four teenagers living on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma, will end with its upcoming third season.

Series creator Sterlin Harjo made the announcement on Thursday, via a post on his Instagram. In the post, Harjo emphasized that the decision to end the series was made by him, and it was the right move creatively.

“Aho young and old warriors!” Harjo wrote. “Here it is: the coming third season of ‘Reservation Dogs’ will be the final season. That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale.”

Harjo went on to thank FX and Hulu for their support making the series, as well as the cast and crew of the show, and hinted that he might want to revisit the characters again in future stories once “Reservation Dogs” concludes. He also spoke about the significance of the show, which features an entirely Indigenous American writing and directing team, culturally.

“When we came up with the idea for ‘Reservation Dogs,’ I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did,” Harjo wrote. “Almost all television and film depictions about Native people are mostly inaccurate. And most of them have been untruthful. It has been a gift to show the world a different perspective of Indigenous people and our culture. Most important of all, it has been a dream to collaborate and make a show that is entirely written by, directed by, and stars Native people.”

Created by Harjo with Taika Waititi, “Reservation Dogs” stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis as the titular “Rez Dogs,” a group of four teenagers in their Native reservation in Oklahoma who commit petty crimes and schemes in efforts to raise money to move to California. The series follows the four teens through their daily lives, as they struggle to move on from the suicide of their former member Daniel (Dalton Cramer). The series also features Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Dallas Goldtooth, and Gary Farmer in recurring roles.

The first season of “Reservation Dogs” premiered in 2021, with the second season arriving the next year. Both seasons received critical acclaim, with praise for the show’s writing, directing, and the performances of the cast, particularly Jacobs. The show has received a Peabody Award, as well as two Independent Spirit Award nominations.

“People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: ‘Reservation Dogs’ is worthy of those superlatives,” FX said in a statement. “Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people — one that has never before been seen in television or film.”

The third and final season of “Reservation Dogs” premieres August 2, with its first two episodes. The remainder of the season will premiere weekly on Wednesdays.