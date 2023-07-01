×
Read Next: ‘Any Which Way You Can’ Has More Monkey Sex Scenes Than Every Other Clint Eastwood Movie Combined
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Russell Crowe: ‘They Should Be F*cking Paying Me’ for Constantly Being Asked About ‘Gladiator 2’

“It has nothing to do with me," Crowe said of Ridley Scott's upcoming sequel. "In that world, I am dead. Six feet under."
Actor Russell Crowe holding up his Crystal Globe Award on a red carpet during the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Czech Republic.
Russell Crowe
Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images
Share

Russell Crowe wants to make something extremely clear: He is not in “Gladiator 2.”

Ridley Scott’s upcoming sequel, which picks up two decades after the events of the Oscar-winning classic, is set to star Paul Mescal as a rising member of the Roman ruling class. Crowe will not be reprising his iconic role as Maximus, who died at the end of the first film. But that hasn’t stopped people from asking him about the movie.

At a press conference at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival (via Variety), Crowe complained about how much time he spends answering questions about a movie with which he has no involvement.

“They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in,” Crowe said. “It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life.”

He continued, “I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular.”

This isn’t the first time Crowe has publicly distanced himself from “Gladiator 2.” In another recent interview, he wished the cast and creative team good luck but explained that the film does not involve his character.

“I’m sure at some point in time they’ll want to ask me about something, but they haven’t brought anything up in a while,” Crowe said. “It’s an extension of the narrative, but it is long beyond Maximus’ passing, so it doesn’t really involve me at all. I hear that young fella Paul is a good dude and I wish him the best of luck with it. I think where they’re picking the story up from, a young Lucius, stepping into the role of emperor. I think that’s a very smart idea within the world of the film that we created.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad