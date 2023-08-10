Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Evil Does Not Exist’ Lands U.S. Release from ‘Drive My Car’ Distributors

“Evil Does Not Exist,” the next film from “Drive My Car” director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, has landed North American distribution rights from Sideshow and Janus Films, which previously released “Drive My Car” to a Best Picture nomination in 2021.

“Evil Does Not Exist” is making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month in competition, and it will also have a Special Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival and as part of the Main Slate at the New York Film Festival.

Sideshow and Janus Films will release the film in theaters after its fall festival run but did not specify a date.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: “‘Evil Does Not Exist’ follows Takumi and his daughter Hana, who live in Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo. Like generations before them, they live a modest life according to the cycles and order of nature. One day, the village inhabitants become aware of a plan to build a glamping site near Takumi’s house, offering city residents a comfortable ‘escape’ to nature. When two representatives of the glamping company arrive in the village to hold a meeting, it becomes clear that the project will have a negative impact on the local water supply, causing unrest. The company’s plans endanger both the ecological balance of the area, and the local people’s way of life, and its aftermath affects Takumi’s life deeply.”

The film stars Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka, and Ayaka Shibutani and is produced by Satoshi Takata of Neopa Inc. Hamaguchi also wrote the film and is reunited with his composer on “Drive My Car,” Eiko Ishibashi.

“Drive My Car” was the first movie that Janus and Sideshow partnered on, and since its release, the two companies have been active in the arthouse and festival space, picking up titles like Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses,” Jerzy Skolimowskli’s “EO,” Catherine Breillat’s “Last Summer,” and Wim Wenders’ 3-D documentary “Anselm.”

“Drive My Car” 2021. © Janus Films / courtesy Everett Collection

“Hamaguchi is a true artist in every sense of the word, and we are so excited to be reuniting with him for ‘Evil Does Not Exist.’ Releasing ‘Drive My Car’ was the honor of a lifetime, and we know audiences will embrace his new powerful cinematic experience as they did his previous work,” Sideshow and Janus Films shared in an official statement.

“Drive My Car” was a surprise specialty release at the box office in late 2021, grossing $15.3 million worldwide, including $2.3 million domestic. After premiering at Cannes 2021, the film earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Hamaguchi, and it won the Oscar for Best International Feature.

“Evil Does Not Exist” is not even the only Hamaguchi film to play theaters in 2023: His sophomore film, “Passion” from 2008, was finally released stateside this spring after a 15-year delay. IndieWire had the exclusive first look at that film’s trailer.

The deal for “Evil Does Not Exist” was negotiated by Maren Kroymann at M-Appeal on behalf of the filmmakers with Sideshow and Janus Films. M-Appeal is handling world sales for the film, continuing their collaboration with Hamaguchi and producer Satoshi Takata after “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,” which premiered in 2021 in Berlinale Competition and won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize. M-Appeal also represents eight of Hamaguchi’s early films, made between 2008-2016, including his graduation film “Passion” and Locarno Best Actress winner “Happy Hour.”