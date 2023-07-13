SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Calls AMPTP ‘Greedy’ as Historic Actors Strike Begins

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher criticized the treatment of laborers in Hollywood as the historic actors strike begins.

The Screen Actors Guild joins the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in a strike effort, beginning at midnight. The strike order was issued against the studios after the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) did not reach a deal on a new minimum bargaining agreement ahead of their contract expiring July 12 per an extension from June 30.

“What’s happening to us is happening across all fields of labor,” Drescher said in the SAG-AFTRA press conference announcing the strike. “When employers make Wall Street and greed their priority, and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run, we have a problem, and we are experiencing that right at this moment. This is a very seminal hour for us. I went in in earnest thinking that we would be able to avert a strike. The gravity of this move is not lost on me or our negotiating committee, or our board members, who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike. It’s a very serious thing that impacts thousands if not millions of people all across this country and around the world.”

She continued, “It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right while giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment.”

Drescher said, “We stand in solidarity in unprecedented unity. Our union and our sister unions and the unions around the world are standing by us as well as other labor unions because at some point the jig is up. You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized and disrespected and dishonored. The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI […] If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble. We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business, who cares more about Wall Street than you and your family. Most Americans don’t have more than $500 in an emergency. This is a very big deal, and it weighed heavy on us. But at some point, you have to say, no, we’re not going to take this anymore, you people are crazy, what are you doing? Why are you doing this? Privately, they all say we’re the center of the wheel. Everybody else tinkers around our artistry, but actions speak louder than words, and there was nothing there. It was insulting. So we came together in strength and solidarity and unity with the largest strike authorization vote in our union’s history.”

Finally, she said, “What is happening right now with this business model that was foisted upon us? What are we doing? Moving around furniture on the Titanic? It’s crazy. So the jig is up, AMPTP. We stand tall. You have to wake up and smell the coffee. We are labor, and we stand tall, and we demand respect and to be honored for our contribution. You share the wealth because you cannot exist without us.”

AMPTP representatives said in a statement following, “AMPTP member companies entered the negotiations with SAG-AFTRA with the goal of forging a new, mutually beneficial contract. The AMPTP presented a deal that offered historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members. A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life. The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”

You can watch the SAG-AFTRA press conference in full here.