×
Read Next: Natalie Portman Is Open to Returning to ‘Star Wars,’ but ‘No One’s Ever Asked’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sam Levinson and Lily Rose-Depp Defend ‘The Idol’ Against ‘False’ Reports of On-Set Chaos

"They intentionally omitted anything that didn’t fit their narrative," series co-creator Levinson said of reports alleging creative toxicity on the HBO series.
Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye attend the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival
Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye attend the "The Idol" red carpet at Cannes
Getty Images
Share

The Idol” is the altar that Sam Levinson is willing to stake his career on.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Levinson, who co-created the HBO series with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, addressed the viral Rolling Stone report alleging the series was a disaster behind-the-scenes that glorified “torture porn.” The six-part limited series starring Lily-Rose Depp and Tesfaye hosted its Cannes premiere on May 22, where Levinson and the cast slammed the rumors of on-set chaos.

“We know we are making a show that is provocative. It is not lost on us, but it’s an odd one,” Levinson said during the festival press conference. “Because when my wife read me the article, I told her, ‘I think we are about to have the biggest show of the summer.’ In terms of the specifics of what was in it, it just felt completely foreign to me. But I know who I am.”

Levinson continued, “People can write whatever they want. If I have a slight objection, it’s that they intentionally omitted anything that didn’t fit their narrative. But I think we have seen a lot of that lately.”

Co-creator and star Tesfaye echoed that the collaborative process led to a series that will “make some people laugh and piss some people off.”

“The Idol” underwent massive reshoots, a casting change-up, and a director switch before launching at Cannes. Levinson stepped in to direct all episodes after Amy Seimetz exited the series despite production being close to wrapping. After seeing the rough cut of the almost-completed “The Idol,” lead star and co-creator Tesfaye “decided to pivot,” according to a recent report, and enlisted Levinson to take over as director after he completed “Euphoria” Season 2.

Upon the Cannes premiere, though, plot details involving revenge porn, rape jokes, and other potentially problematic references set the internet ablaze. Levinson admitted that “The Idol” is a reaction to the fact that “we live in a very sexualized world” and said the show serves as a reflection of how pop culture has been porn-ified.

“Especially in the States, the influence of pornography is really strong in terms of the psyche of young people in the States. And we see this in pop music and how it reflects the kind of underbelly of the internet in some ways,” Levinson said. “I think with this show and with working with Lily, we had a lot of discussions about who she is as a person, who [her character] Jocelyn is as a person [and] from that point, the sexuality comes out of that character. I think it is very true to what almost every pop star is doing these days.”

Lead star Depp added that she “never felt more involved in those kinds of conversations” than when it came to the explicit scenes and nudity. “I felt I was given the privilege in the creation of this character, from the inside out and from the outside in,” Depp said.

She added of the rumors of a chaotic set, “It’s always a little sad and disheartening to see these mean, false things about somebody that you really care about and that you know is not like that.”

Co-star Hank Azaria quipped that he was “always trying to put blankets” over Depp, jokingly asking her if she was “cold” in her various states of undress on set. The “Simpsons” alum called the reports of Levinson’s unconventional directing style a misunderstanding of his creative approach.

“It would be like going on the set of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ or a Judd Apatow movie, where people are improvising brilliantly and saying, ‘Oh they must not know their lines,'” Azaria said. “I’ve been on many a dysfunctional set this was the exact opposite. I felt challenged for the first time in many many years.”

Actress Jane Adams added, “I second that 100 percent. I feel very strongly about it. It’s been one of the best creative experiences I’ve ever had. Can’t we just create? Can’t we have freedom of thought? Can’t things be messy?”

Eric Kohn contributed reporting. “The Idol” premieres on HBO June 4.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Lauren Daigle on Working With Mike Elizondo, Bringing ‘Kaleidoscope Jesus’ Into Mainstream Pop, and Discovering Her True Voice Coming Into Her 30s
Lauren Daigle on Working With Mike Elizondo, Bringing ‘Kaleidoscope Jesus’ Into Mainstream Pop, and Discovering Her True Voice Coming Into Her 30s
4 hours ago
Cracking the Riddle of Water From Your Eyes
rollingstone
Cracking the Riddle of Water From Your Eyes
3 hours ago
Three French Energy Workers Arrested Following Gaz & Electricity Outages In Cannes – Local Media Reports
Three French Energy Workers Arrested Following Gaz & Electricity Outages In Cannes – Local Media Reports
4 hours ago
Clone High Creators Explain Gandhi's Absence in Max Revival, Tease Whether He'll Remain on Ice Forever — Grade It!
Clone High Creators Explain Gandhi's Absence in Max Revival, Tease Whether He'll Remain on Ice Forever — Grade It!
3 hours ago
Live-Sports Closed Captions Are Finally Catching Up, Thanks to AI
Live-Sports Closed Captions Are Finally Catching Up, Thanks to AI
2 hours ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad