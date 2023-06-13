Sarah Polley in Talks to Direct Disney’s Live-Action ‘Bambi’

It seems like Sarah Polley is ready to focus on Disney animals talking.

The “Women Talking” writer-director is currently in early talks to helm the live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Bambi,” IndieWire has confirmed. Polley won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for her 2022 feminist film “Women Talking.” The news was first reported by Deadline.

Disney first announced a live-action “Bambi” adaptation in 2020, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer set to write the script. Depth of Field production company was attached to produce. As of now it is unclear if all parties are still behind the project, which is still in the early stages of development.

“Bambi” was the fifth animated feature film to ever be released by Disney. The 1942 movie was an adaptation of Felix Salten’s novel about a young, motherless deer who befriends fellow woodland creatures. Disney’s “Bambi” earned Oscar nominations for Best Sound, Best Song, and Best Original Music Score. The film was entered into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2011.

Disney’s push for live-action adaptations of beloved animated classics most recently led to the Halle Bailey-fronted “Little Mermaid,” directed by Rob Marshall. Esteemed filmmakers such as Jon Favreau, Kenneth Branagh, Niki Caro, Guy Ritchie, Tim Burton, and Robert Zemeckis have all directed live-action Disney remakes.

“Take This Waltz” director Polley previously told IndieWire that after over a decade away from Hollywood, she became inspired to adapt Miriam Toews’ “Women Talking” upon reading the novel in a book club.

“I was not looking for another film to direct,” Polley said. “I love writing and spending time with my three little kids. The idea of working really long hours on a film set was not something I was interested in…Every film to me has maybe been my last. But I loved this experience and I’m appreciative of it in a way that I haven’t been before. I can see making a film again in less than 10 years. I never had a sense of what my next movie would be. It was always about having something essential to say. The intention is always a conversation I would like to start for people to have.”