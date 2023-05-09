×
Read Next: Adèle Haenel Criticizes French Film Industry’s Support of ‘Sexual Aggressors’ Like Roman Polanski
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scarlett Johansson Says Getting Turned Down for ‘Gravity’ Left Her ‘Hopeless’

"It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back," Johansson said of losing out on Alfonso Cuarón's 2013 space drama. "Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?'"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Scarlett Johansson attends the Premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Scarlett Johansson
FilmMagic
Share

Scarlett Johansson questioned her acting career after being turned down for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity.”

The “Lost in Translation” actress reflected on her trajectory in a new interview with Variety, citing the devastating loss of being turned down for the Oscar-winning space epic. Marion Cotillard and Natalie Portman also screen-tested for the lead role of a scientist trapped in space, and Blake Lively and Johansson were considered before Sandra Bullock was ultimately cast in the Best Actress-nominated part.

“I got turned down for two roles — the first was ‘Iron Man 2’ and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Gravity,'” Johansson said. “I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?'”

Johansson continued, “The work I was being offered felt deeply unfulfilling. I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever. I was like, ‘Is this the end of the road creatively?'”

The star admitted it was “hard to get out of that pigeonhole” of playing an onscreen bombshell. “And I did films like ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ and movies that kind of continued that narrative,” Johansson said. “I couldn’t make any headway.”

Eventually, Emily Blunt dropped out of “Iron Man 2” due to a contractual obligation with 20th Century Fox to film “Gulliver’s Travels.” Johansson instead stepped into the role of Black Widow, cementing her Marvel career turn. (Johansson’s “Iron Man 2” co-star Robert Downey Jr. was also briefly in talks on “Gravity” for the role that went to George Clooney.)

“[‘Iron Man 2’] wasn’t going to move the needle forward in terms of how my character was written,” Johansson said of her brief appearance in “Iron Man 2,” “but there was potential for what it could be — a potential for growth in subsequent films.”

She went on to star in nine MCU films, including the standalone spinoff “Black Widow.” In 2021, Johansson went to war with Disney when it shifted “Black Widow” to day-and-date streaming on Disney+, which meant Johansson losing out on back-end theatrical grosses. She sued Disney before eventually settling the lawsuit that netted her a reported $40-million-plus payday.

Speaking with Variety, Johansson credited indie films “Under the Skin” and “Her” for a mid-2010s career resurgence.

“Suddenly it was like, ‘I still love this job,'” Johansson said. “And it reignited my passion for the work. I felt less anxious.”

Johansson is next set to star in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” Kristin Scott Thomas’ “My Mother’s Wedding,” Sebastián Lelio’s “Bride,” and is rumored to be attached to Greg Berlanti’s “Project Artemis.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Jim Sheridan on Making a Documentary About Pal Peter O’Toole: ‘You Couldn’t Not Love the Man’
Jim Sheridan on Making a Documentary About Pal Peter O’Toole: ‘You Couldn’t Not Love the Man’
3 hours ago
For the First Time, One of Putin’s Inner Circle Has Criticized the Kremlin’s Ukraine Strategy — And He’s Not Alone
rollingstone
For the First Time, One of Putin’s Inner Circle Has Criticized the Kremlin’s Ukraine Strategy — And He’s Not Alone
3 hours ago
‘Northern Comfort:’ Dark Comedy From ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Producer Inks Key International Deals Following SXSW Debut
‘Northern Comfort:’ Dark Comedy From ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Producer Inks Key International Deals Following SXSW Debut
4 hours ago
Jack Ryan's 6-Episode Final Season Gets June Release Date
Jack Ryan's 6-Episode Final Season Gets June Release Date
2 hours ago
Genius Sports Betting and Tech Revenues Spur Stock Jump
Genius Sports Betting and Tech Revenues Spur Stock Jump
3 hours ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad