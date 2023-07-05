Seth Rogen: Even Star Kristen Wiig Thinks ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ Is an ‘Insane’ Series

Just how twisted is the new “Sausage Party” sequel series? Even star Kristen Wiig is shocked by it.

The upcoming “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” series is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2024, with original voice actors Wiig, Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton all returning for more tasty fun. The cast is rounded out by franchise newcomers Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester.

Creator Rogen recently revealed to Empire magazine that “Foodtopia” is even crazier than the 2016 adult animated film. “We had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we’ve all become desentised to it, because we’ll just be like, ‘Roll the scene!’, and then she was like, ‘Oh my God?! This is insane!,'” Rogen recalled.

The “Fabelmans” actor added, “There’s one specific scene that had a special screening for the Amazon PR people: ‘You should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You’ll probably have to talk about this a lot.'”

It’s unclear how exactly the “unbelievably shocking” (per Rogen) eight-episode show will differ from the original film, which followed a sausage named Frank (Rogen) who tries to save his fellow food friends from being purchased at the grocery store (after which they will, inevitably, be eaten). The exact plot for “Foodtopia” has yet to be announced.

Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who co-wrote the original film with Rogen and Evan Goldberg, return to showrun and executive produce the animated series. Rogen and Goldberg also executive produce. Conrad Vernon, who directed the feature film with Greg Tiernan, serves as a supervising director on the series and executive produces the show.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, ‘Sausage Party,'” Rogen and Goldberg said in a joint statement in October 2022. “But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia.’ It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”