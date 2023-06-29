‘Squid Game’ Unveils Season 2 Cast with Table Read Sneak Peek

There are a new crop of contenders for “Squid Game” Season 2.

The official cast list for the much-anticipated second season has been announced by Netflix. Jo Yu-ri, a member of South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One, is among the new cast members, including Netflix stars Park Gyu-young (“Sweet Home,” “Celebrity”) and Kang Ae-sim (“Move to Heaven”).

The cast also includes Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Won Ji-an, and fellow “Sweet Home” actor Lee Jin-uk, who previously worked with “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk on “Miss Granny.” Another Hwang collaborator cast in “Squid Game” is “The Fortress” breakout Lee David, who additionally collaborated with “Squid Game” lead Lee Jung-jae on “Svaha: The Sixth Finger.”

Returning cast members for “Squid Game” include Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Gyu-Young, Park Sung-Hoon, Jo Yu-Ri, Wi Ha-Jun, Yang Dong-Geun, Kang Ae-Sim, and Gong Yoo.

Cast members and showrunners gathered for their first table read for Season 2, with production starting later this year. Director Hwang, who won an Emmy for the first season, will return to write, direct, and executive produce the entire second season. Kim Ji-yeon also executive produces with Firstman Studio.

Showrunner Hwang shared that it took 12 years for “Squid Game” to be made. Within 12 days, the series became the most popular Netflix show of all time.

“As the writer, director and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show,” Hwang tweeted. “And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with the ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

Hwang teased that Season 2 will “ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’” after characters were “focused on wanting to kill each other off” in Season 1. The series later spurred a Netflix reality show that has yet to debut after a production wrought with medical injuries.

Below, see the cast for “Squid Game” Season 2.