×
Read Next: ‘Bad Things’ Review: Queer ‘Shining’ Is a Refreshing Twist on Slashers
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Steven Caple Jr. Explains the Hasbro Crossover in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’: ‘You Could Go Any Direction’

A surprise cameo lays the foundation for a Hasbro Cinematic Universe.
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"
©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
Share

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains major spoilers for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”]

Robotic gorillas and ’90s needle drops weren’t the only changes to the “Transformers” franchise introduced in the new prequel “Rise of the Beasts.” The film ends with a surprise appearance from Michael Kelly as a military officer attempting to recruit Anthony Ramos’ Noah to join him in an intergalactic war. The secret agency he works for? G.I. Joe.

The scene has been seen by many as the start of a Hasbro Cinematic Universe that could unite the “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe” brands in a larger story. In a new interview with Uproxx, director Steven Caple Jr. explained the decision to cast Kelly in the pivotal role and teased what could be next for the two toy franchises.

“We wanted to make sure whoever we use isn’t like a full-blown Nick Fury,” Caple said. “When you start to do the compare and contrast to the other franchise. So, for me, it just felt like there was a way to bring in Michael. He’s a phenomenal actor. And so to have him in the mix and be able to build a team out would’ve been really cool. But you could go any direction with him. If he wanted to be a villain, if he wanted to be a good guy, if he wanted to be down for the cause, you just don’t know. So he just felt valuable that way.”

Caple made it clear that he hopes to be heavily involved in building out the new cinematic universe, which would begin with a rebooted cast of “G.I. Joe” characters entering the world of “Transformers.”

“Yes. 100 percent. That is my plan for sure,” he said when asked about rebooting the “G.I. Joe” franchise while continuing to work on “Transformers” movies. “I think that’s one we have to wait on. But I’m always ‘Transformers.’ I want to say always ‘Transformers.’ But, I mean, between you and I, I know you’ll read this later, but when you look at it, there is a Transformer, G.I. Joe collaboration in the comic books. And I read it years ago and I thought this idea would always been cool. So I’m not going to say I’m staying true to that storyline, but the fact that it was more so ‘G.I. Joe’ stepping into their world was interesting to me.”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is now playing in theaters.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Garth Brooks Will Serve Bud Light at New Nashville Bar Amid Transphobic Backlash: ‘If You’re an Asshole, There Are Plenty of Other Places’
Garth Brooks Will Serve Bud Light at New Nashville Bar Amid Transphobic Backlash: ‘If You’re an Asshole, There Are Plenty of Other Places’
Brittney Griner Targeted in ‘Calculated Confrontation’ at Dallas Airport
rollingstone
Brittney Griner Targeted in ‘Calculated Confrontation’ at Dallas Airport
Arnold Schwarzenegger Recounts His Highs And Lows In ‘Arnold’ Docuseries On Netflix
Arnold Schwarzenegger Recounts His Highs And Lows In ‘Arnold’ Docuseries On Netflix
Never Have I Ever Series Finale Recap: Ben? Paxton? ‘I Choose Me?’ How Did Devi End It All? — Plus, Grade It!
Never Have I Ever Series Finale Recap: Ben? Paxton? ‘I Choose Me?’ How Did Devi End It All? — Plus, Grade It!
WNBA Defends Griner as Phoenix Mercury Harassed at Airport
WNBA Defends Griner as Phoenix Mercury Harassed at Airport
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad