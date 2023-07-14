Steven Soderbergh Unveils Surprise Sci-Fi Series ‘Command Z’ with Michael Cera — Watch the Trailer

Steven Soderbergh is sharing the trailer for his secret project, “Command Z.”

The Oscar-winning director, whose most recent screen project is the just-premiered Max series “Full Circle,” has unveiled the first look at “Command Z,” originally billed under the moniker “The Pendulum Project” for TV earlier this year.

Michael Cera stars as a scientist who tasks his employees with a “historic” mission to travel back in time to revise history and save the world. The futuristic sci-fi series hinges on a “wormhole in a washing machine” to redo the past to hopefully save the (future) present. The satire, which a press note said will be released in eight parts, stars Roy Wood Jr. and Liev Schreiber.

The trailer is available on Soderbergh’s website here.

“Command Z” was independently financed by Soderbergh outside of his overall deal with Warner Bros. and HBO. The 90-minute “Command Z” will only be exclusively available on the website for Soderbergh’s production company, Extension 765, to stream. The project was filmed between “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and Max series “Full Circle,” according to the publication.

Soderbergh recently produced 2023 Sundance-selected film “Divinity” and is in pre-production on directing the film “Presence.” The director appeared in conversation with David Fincher during this year’s Tribeca Festival, where the duo discussed the inclusion of new technologies onscreen and remastering their previous works.

Oscar winner Soderbergh recently said he was “not afraid” of A.I. — a major sticking point for the SAG-AFTRA and WGA unions currently on strike in Hollywood.

“I may be the Neville Chamberlain of this subject, but I am not afraid of A.I. in this specific context. It has no life experience,” Soderbergh said. “It’s never been hungover. It’s never made a meal for anybody it loved. It’s never been scared walking home late at night. It’s never felt insecure because somebody that it went to high school with 20 years ago has become incredibly successful. I’m not afraid of it. It’s just another tool. If it helps you finish a first draft of a script, great. But can it finish that thing and make it great on its own? Absolutely not. As of today, it is not keeping me up at night.”

“Command Z” premieres July 17 exclusively on Soderbergh’s website Extension765.com. Check out the trailer here.