TCM Reborn: Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese to Guide Channel Programming

Filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson will help guide programming decisions and curation at Turner Classic Movies (TCM) as advisors after IndieWire first reported that the trio called Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav about their concerns at the network after a string of recent layoffs.

The guidance of TCM will be a collaboration between the three titan filmmakers, and they’ll also provide guidance on the interstitial programming, such as the host intros and outros in between the films. A source also says Scorsese, Spielberg, and Anderson have a formal arrangement as volunteers with the company but will not be taking a salary.

TCM vet Charles “Charlie” Tabesh will remain at the network and will report to Warner Bros. executives Michael de Luca and Pamela Abdy, who were previously reported to be overseeing programming and creative content at TCM. The two film chiefs are filmmaker-friendly and this move will shift oversight away from WBD TV networks chief content officer Kathleen Finch, who previously imposed the cuts at TCM. The TCM Classic Film Festival will also continue.

“TCM is a cultural treasure, and we are honored to help steer the future direction of this beloved brand with the partnership of three of the most iconic filmmakers of our time, Steven, Marty, and Paul. David Zaslav led the charge, driven by our shared love of storytelling, to bring us together for a project about which we are so passionate. Over the last year, we have meaningfully increased our content investment in TCM, and intend to further enhance TCM’s on-air programming and engagement with fans,” De Luca and Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, said in an official statement.

Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson said in their own joint statement, “We have already begun working on ideas with Mike and Pam, both true film enthusiasts who share a passion and reverence for classic cinema that is the hallmark of the TCM community. This unique arrangement, initiated by David Zaslav, reflects his commitment to honoring the TCM legacy while also involving us on curation and programming. We are thrilled that longtime programmer Charlie Tabesh will be staying with TCM and gratified to know that the team is focused on preserving TCM’s mission of celebrating our rich movie history while at the same time ensuring that future generations of filmmakers and film lovers have TCM as a valuable resource.”

Tabesh was one of several recent layoffs at the classic films network that also included executive VP and general manager Pola Changnon; VP of brand creative and marketing Dexter Fedor; VP of enterprises and strategic partnerships Genevieve McGillicuddy, who also served as the director of the annual TCM Film Festival; and VP of studio production Anne Wilson. It is believed that Tabesh is the only recently cut employee who will remain with the company at this juncture.

An individual with knowledge also says that despite the larger layoffs, the content and programming spend at the network has increased by a third compared to the year prior and that TCM will expand the list of titles that are shown. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn in his column from last week that suggested TCM may need a new home in the wake of all the cuts reported that TCM’s annual operating budget was approximately $45 million.

“TCM is a cultural treasure which WBD is fully committed to safeguarding, supporting, and investing in for the future. This year, TCM’s content investment has grown by 30 percent and we plan to build on that in future years. That said, TCM is not immune to the very real pressure on the entire linear ecosystem, but we have taken steps to ensure that we stay true to the mission of the network — bringing more titles to the air, driving content investment, and preserving and protecting the culture of cinema. Part of this is the creation of a more sustainable structure behind the screen, one that benefits from the vast resources and promotional engine of WBD’s formidable networks group, so TCM is set up for long term success,” a WBD spokesperson said in an additional statement.