Steven Yeun on the ‘Trap’ of Joining the MCU: ‘I’m Just Making a Movie’

Steven Yeun is saying nope to any beef with Marvel.

The “Nope” actor, who is set to collaborate with “Beef” director Jake Schreier on MCU installment “Thunderbolts,” weighed in on the expectations of leading a superhero film in a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Yeah, Jake Schreier, who did episodes of ‘Beef,’ got the gig to direct [‘Thunderbolts’] and then he saw me for this role and I read the role and I was like, ‘This is actually a really interesting role, I’d be down to explore this,'” Yeun said of his casting. “I think it’s less about now checking things off a bucket list and more looking at an experience.”

The “Walking Dead” alum continued, “Sometimes I’ll have conversations with friends who are like, ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we’re making a movie.’ And they’re like, ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’ I try not to take that in because I think that’s the trap. The trap is to look at that thing in the context of how society might view that thing. In the immediate, I’m just making a movie. Putting it out is a whole other thing that I’m going to have to prepare for afterwards.”

While Yeun’s role is under wraps, he told Empire, “The intentions of the particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that’s what drew me to the film.”

“Thunderbolts” co-stars Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and Hannah John-Kamen and follows the respective MCU anti-heroes. The film was slated for a July 2024 release; however, production has been paused due to the ongoing WGA strike.

Actress Pugh recently addressed the pushback she received from joining the MCU after appearing in 2021’s “Black Widow.”

“So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me. They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever,'” the Oscar nominee said. “And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule.”