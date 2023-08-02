14 Top Stars Donate at Least $1 Million Each to SAG-AFTRA Foundation for Strike Fund

If anyone at AMPTP hopes that struggling actors start losing their houses because of the strike, as one ill-advised anonymous producer said of the striking writers, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is helping to make that far less likely.

In the past three weeks, the Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program for struggling actors has raised over $15 million, with the vast majority of that contributed by 14 top stars (seven of them Oscar winners) who each contributed at least $1 million. Most of SAG-AFTRA’s striking membership earns an average of $26,000 a year, after all.

Those donating at least $1 million are:

George and Amal Clooney

Luciana and Matt Damon

Leonardo DiCaprio

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness

Dwayne Johnson

Nicole Kidman

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Julia Roberts

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Meryl Streep

Oprah Winfrey

Streep said in a statement, “I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line. In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath. We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession. I am proudest of my fellow actors who have immediately offered to fund the Emergency Financial Assistance Program.”

In a statement of his own, Clooney said, “We stand ready to get back to the table and make a fair deal with the AMPTP. Until then, I’m proud to be able to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and my fellow actors who may be struggling in this historic moment. We’ve stood on the shoulders of the likes of Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney and it’s time for our generation to give something back. I can’t thank Courtney enough for his determination in putting this effort together by shedding light on the human toll happening right now, and how we can work together to alleviate some of the pain and suffering.”

Clooney there was referring to SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance, who noted that the Foundation has received 400 applications from struggling actors for relief funds in the last week alone. “Our Emergency Financial Assistance Program is here to ensure that performers in need don’t lose their homes, have the ability to pay for utilities, buy food for their families, purchase life-saving prescriptions, cover medical bills and more,” Vance said.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation was founded in 1985, separate from the union itself, to provide financial relief for struggling union members. Its year-round screenings of union members’ films and post-screening Q&As support the Foundation’s mission and have been key parts of the awards ecosystem, leading up to the SAG Awards each year.