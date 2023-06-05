×
Read Next: Anthony Hopkins on MCU ‘Thor’ Roles: ‘If You’re Sitting in Front of a Green Screen, It’s Pointless Acting It’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Taika Waititi Wants Hollywood to Stop Asking POC About Diversity Problem: ‘You F*cking Broke It, You Fix It’

"All of us want to be working and not having to come and do fucking panels and speeches in the middle of our day."
Taika Waititi at The Hollywood Reporter 2nd Annual "Raising Our Voices" event
Taika Waititi at The Hollywood Reporter 2nd Annual "Raising Our Voices" event
WireImage/Getty
Share

Taika Waititi wants to “decolonize” racial representation onscreen in an authentic way.

The “Our Flag Means Death” creator reflected on the sometimes misguided push for diversity in Hollywood during The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices luncheon.

“Stop asking us what to do, how to fix things, all right? I’m so tired of this,” Waititi said. “I’m so tired of the diversity conversation, the inclusivity conversation, all the conversations. All of us want to be working and not having to come and do fucking panels and speeches in the middle of our day.”

The “Next Goal Wins” director continued, “What’s happening is we’re mistaking that for we have to include a person from every single race, and every single background, and every single part of the human experience in every show or everything that we make. That’s not reality, and it’s not authentic. I never grew up with a group of friends where there was someone who represented every ethnic group in my group of friends. I don’t know who the hell grew up like that.”

Waititi, who created the Indigenous series “Reservation Dogs,” added, “You wonder why there is no Indigenous stuff out there. This is the shit you’ve got us doing. Making us come and talk about the problem and tell you how to fix it. You fucking broke it — you fix it.”

The “JoJo Rabbit” writer compared the cycle to “coming into your house, stealing all of your shit, and burning your house down and then saying, ‘OK, we need to talk about this.'”

He replied, “You build the fucking house. You burnt it down. I’ll come back, and hopefully, you’ll get it right, and if you don’t get it right, we’ll try again.”

Waititi emphasized the need to be “decolonizing the screen” and more fully empower creators of color.

“I don’t want to see one token Polynesian character in your show. What I want to see is a fully Polynesian-controlled, Polynesian story that’s written by and show run by” a Polynesian person, Waititi said. “When we make our things, don’t give us a white showrunner to tell us the rules and tell us how to do things. Let us figure it out, and let us figure out the structure of the story in our own way from our own experience. By decolonizing the screen, what I mean is just don’t make it so white.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Inside ‘Across the Spider-Verse’: Last Minute Live-Action Shoots, Major Rewrites and Setting Up the Final Film
Inside ‘Across the Spider-Verse’: Last Minute Live-Action Shoots, Major Rewrites and Setting Up the Final Film
Drew Barrymore Slams Tabloids for Claiming She Wished Her Mom Was Dead: ‘Never Said That’
rollingstone
Drew Barrymore Slams Tabloids for Claiming She Wished Her Mom Was Dead: ‘Never Said That’
‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ Gets Canadian Version As Vincent D’Onofrio Has Being Lobbying For US Revival
‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ Gets Canadian Version As Vincent D’Onofrio Has Being Lobbying For US Revival
Sigourney Weaver Presides Over a Family's Secrets in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Trailer — Get Premiere Date
Sigourney Weaver Presides Over a Family's Secrets in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Trailer — Get Premiere Date
Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark
Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad