Tenoch Huerta Calls Sexual Assault Allegation ‘False’ and ‘Irresponsible’

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actor Tenoch Huerta is addressing the sexual assault allegation against him.

Huerta, who portrayed villain Namor in the MCU film, was accused by musician María Elena Ríos of “emotional abuse” and called a “sexual predator” in a series of Twitter posts over the weekend. Huerta took to Instagram (via Variety) to refute the accusation.

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

He continued, “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

Huerta concluded, “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

A representative for Marvel did not immediately reply to IndieWire’s request for comment. Huerta’s Namor made his debut in the “Black Panther” sequel, which released last year, though Marvel Studios has not yet established when the actor’s character will reappear in the MCU.

Ríos previously posted that it was “very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta” due to his role in the Marvel film.