‘The Idol’ Was ‘Never Intended to Be a Limited Series,’ Says Star Da’Vine Joy Randolph

All hail the possible “Idol” Season 2.

Despite a Page Six report that HBO already canceled “The Idol” amid production issues and poor ratings, actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph told Variety that a second season has always been the “intention” for the series.

“I think that everyone’s intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series,” Randolph said. “Nothing is official, but HBO is quite happy.”

Randolph, critically applauded as one of the best parts of the series, portrays the manager of pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp).

HBO denied the Page Six report earlier this month, tweeting in response, “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of ‘The Idol’ has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

“The Idol” Season 1 is set to conclude July 2 with Episode 5. The series, co-created by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and “Euphoria” showrunner Sam Levinson, previously debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. “The Idol” has received largely negative reviews and has struggled with ratings amid controversial sex scenes and nudity.

Lead actress Depp recently told Vogue Australia that no matter the decision from HBO, she will “never” fully step away from her character Jocelyn.

“I’ll never say goodbye to Jocelyn,” Depp said in a joint interview with co-star Troye Sivan. “It was such a beautiful time in my life, honestly, shooting this, with you, with all of us and everything. I’ll never forget it and it will live in my heart forever. I love this character so much, I feel like she has really changed me and also taught me so, so, so much.”

Sivan added, “It doesn’t feel like we’ve said goodbye at all. It feels like we’re just getting started.”