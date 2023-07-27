A24’s ‘The Iron Claw’ with Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron Will Open in December

A24’s “The Iron Claw” is body-slamming its way into Christmas.

Directed and written by Sean Durkin (“The Nest,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” the sports drama about the Von Erich wrestling dynasty will head straight for a December 22 wide release, IndieWire has confirmed.

Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson, “The Iron Claw” is the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

“The Iron Claw” is currently in post-production, as Variety first reported, and is expected to skip fall festivals.

Efron plays Kevin Von Erich while “The Bear” Emmy nominee White portrays Kerry Von Erich, along with “Triangle of Sadness” breakout Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, “Mindhunter” star Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Emmy nominee Maura Tierney as the family matriarch, Doris, and Lily James as Kevin’s wife, Pam.

A24 also released a rather beefy new still (shown in full below) featuring the trio of lead actors as the brothers. Efron shared a viral still earlier this year of his character in the boxing ring in full, tight-fitting wrestling get-up. Jeremy Allen White, meanwhile, has spoken about the “gross diet” he endured to put on 40 pounds of muscle for the role.

“[I was] eating all the time. Like, never stopping,” the “Bear” star, who plays the wrestler known as the Texas Tornado in “The Iron Claw,” told Esquire. “In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter. In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It’s really just gross. You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great. I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live.”

Producers are Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Angus Lamont from House Productions, Sean Durkin, and A24. Executive producers are Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman for House Productions, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen from Access Entertainment, and Eva Yates from BBC Film. The film was developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film. A24 financed and produced the film, and it is co-financed by Access Entertainment and BBC Film.