Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Kicked off Netflix’s Top 10 by J.Lo’s ‘The Mother’ 

It’s probably not getting an Oscar nominations anytime soon, but “The Mother” has bested Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” where it counts: Netflix viewership metrics. Jennifer Lopez’s thriller film has entered the streamer’s list of Top 10 most popular English-language films at No. 8, knocking Scorsese’s three-and-a-half hour mobster epic out of the upper echelon.

Netflix announced the news on Tuesday, along with the release of viewership numbers for the week of May 29 to June 4. “The Mother,” which has streamed for four weeks after premiering on Netflix May 12, has now been watched for a total of 229.30 million total hours by Netflix subscribers. That’s enough to place it between “Extraction” (231.340 million hours) and “Purple Hearts” (228.69 million hours) on the all-time list, and bump “The Irishman,” which peaked at 214.57 million hours viewed after its first 28 days on the streamer, from the list.

Netflix’s all-time Film list now looks like this:

“The Mother,” which comes from director Niki Caro and screenwriter Misha Green, stars Lopez as the title character, a U.S. military operative who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she abandoned from assassins. Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal all also star in the film, which received mixed reviews when it premiered on Netflix this Spring.

Those mixed reviews are in-line with the films it shares the Top 10 with, which tend to consist of starry action or thriller films greeted with shrugs by critics despite their popularity on the streamer, like “Red Notice,” “Bird Box,” “The Gray Man,” “The Adam Project,” “Extraction,” and “The Unforgivable.” Adam McKay’s comedy film “Don’t Look Up” managed to score an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and No. 2 on the Top 10 on the strength of its starry case, despite similar tepid reviews.

Although the Top 10 still has a gem in “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson’s acclaimed sequel to “Knives Out,” “The Irishman” was still the most critically acclaimed film on the list before it officially got bumped out; the gangster epic was nominated for 10 Oscars in 2020. Before it exited the list, it was also one of only two films in the Top 10 to release before the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a massive boost in Netflix’s subscriber numbers; the only film remaining from pre-pandemic days is “Bird Box,” which became a viral phenomenon when it released in 2018. Luckily for Scorsese, he still has a chance to top another streamer’s viewership metrics later this year, when Apple TV+ debuts his highly anticipated and very long “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

In addition to announcing “The Mother’s” top 10 ascension, Netflix released their weekly lists of the most popular films and TV shows on the streamer. J.LO topped the English films list, with “The Mother” logging logging 16.48 million hours viewed worldwide. The most viewed title of the week was “FUBAR” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which topped the English language TV list with 88.03 million hours viewed. German film “Blood & Gold” and Colombian series “Fake Profile” topped the non-English language Film and TV lists, respectively. Take a look at the weekly charts below.

English Films Top 10 List – Week of May 29:

The Mother The Boss Baby Missing 2 Hearts Shooter We’re the Millers Dirty Grandpa To Leslie The Choice F9: The Fast Saga

English TV Top 10 – Week of May 29:

FUBAR: Season 1 Manifest: Season 4 XO, Kitty: Season 1 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story All American: Season 5 S.W.A.T.: Season 1 The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 1 Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 Selling Sunset: Season 6 Firefly Lane: Season 2

Non-English Films Top 10 List – Week of May 29:

Blood & Gold Tin & Tina A Beautiful Life The Year I Started Masturbating Mother’s Day Where the Tracks End Hard Feelings Rich in Love 2 Faithfully Yours iQue viva México!

Non-English TV Top 10 List – Week of May 29: