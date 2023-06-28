‘The Other Two’ Ending with Season 3 Amid Reports of HR Investigation

“The Other Two” is coming to a close after three seasons amid reports of a toxic workplace.

The beloved and critically acclaimed series will conclude with its current third season, making the June 29 episode the series finale. “The Other Two” was created by former “SNL” writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, who shared a press statement clarifying the decision to end after Season 3 was not due to being canceled.

However, The Hollywood Reporter credited sources saying there were “multiple staff complaints” about showrunners Kelly and Schneider over the course of the production. Per the THR report, the HR complaints stemmed from behavior on set and in the writers’ room, including allegations that Kelly “verbally abused writers and overworked crew and claims that Schneider enabled his behavior.”

A source tells IndieWire that the report was unfounded and not connected to the series ending. Max representatives did not provide comment to THR.

Per THR, after a formal investigation, both Kelly and Schneider were cleared of wrongdoing. Yet the environment behind-the-scenes of production seemed to have its own reputation, with fellow “SNL” alum Tina Fey referencing during her PEN America Literary Awards speech in March that “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels has “unleashed an army of monsters into the world” by indulging writers, seemingly in reference to Kelly and Schneider.

“You know it, I know it, and the crew of ‘The Other Two’ knows it,” Fey quipped. “Oh I was supposed to change that. I was supposed to change that. That’s inappropriate. Oh well, it’s not livestreaming.”

Kelly and Schneider issued a joint statement to announce “The Other Two” ending after three seasons.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories,” the duo said. “And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point?”

The statement continued, “We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

In “The Other Two,” Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver portray the titular “other” siblings Brooke and Cary, whose own dreams of industry stardom fell to the wayside after their younger brother ChaseDreams (Case Walker) became a Justin Bieber-esque pop star.

Molly Shannon plays their mother turned Oprah daytime talk show equivalent Pat Dubek, with Ken Marino and Wanda Sykes comprise the family’s media team. Breakout star Josh Segarra has portrayed Brooke’s boyfriend Lance across the series and Brandon Scott Jones is Curtis, Drew’s frenemy.

“The Other Two” debuted at Comedy Central before moving to Max for Season 2. It was renewed for a third season in September 2021.

The third and final season has boasted A-list guest stars like Simu Liu, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage, and Kiernan Shipka, with Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Lawrence O’Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney making memorable appearances. Recurring guest stars across the series include Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis.

“The Other Two” was created, written, directed, and executive produced by showrunners and head writers Kelly and Schneider.