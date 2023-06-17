‘The Three-Body Problem’ Teaser: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Head to Netflix for Ambitious New Sci-Fi Series

Four years after the endlessly controversial “Game of Thrones” finale aired on HBO, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are ready to unveil their next television project.

“The Three-Body Problem,” the first show produced under Benioff and Weiss’ overall deal with Netflix, sees the two showrunners teaming up with Alexander Woo to adapt Liu Cixin’s best-selling sci-fi novels of the same name. The series, which was announced in 2020, debuted its first footage today at Netflix’s TUDUM event in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Cixin’s novels earned rave reviews for their millennium-spanning scope and meticulous attention to detail. The Netflix adaptation appears to have similarly large ambitions, with an official synopsis that reads: A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and

time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before

their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss said in a 2020 statement announcing the show. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

“I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting ‘The Three-Body Problem’ for television audiences,” Cixin said when the project was first announced. “I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.”

“The Three Body Problem” stars Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea

Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer, and Zine Tseng.

“The Three-Body Problem” is expected to premiere on Netflix in early 2024. Watch the first teaser below.