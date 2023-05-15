×
Read Next: Networks Are Looking for the Next ‘Squid Game.’ Many Already Have It.
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Timothée Chalamet Is Channeling His Viral High School Rap Persona for ‘A Complete Unknown’ Bob Dylan Biopic

"I've been preparing for forever," the Oscar nominee teased, citing his LaGuardia high school days.
Timothée Chalamet at 2023 CinemaCon
Timothée Chalamet at 2023 CinemaCon
WireImage/Getty
Share

Timothée Chalamet is throwing it back to his Lil Timmy Tim days.

The Oscar-nominated actor revealed his musical inspirations going into Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” which is set to start production this August. Elle Fanning co-stars. Chalamet has been attached to the James Mangold period piece since 2020 and will be performing Dylan’s songs onscreen.

“I’ve been preparing for forever,” Chalamet told Vogue of working with a vocal coach every day.

Yet Chalamet’s musical inclinations go back over a decade, with his viral Lil Timmy Tim rap performances and a special “Cabaret” production at his LaGuardia performing arts high school in New York City.

“I can’t expect anyone outside of the New York City public school system to know this, but there is a production of ‘Cabaret’ at LaGuardia, class of 2013, that you can watch on YouTube,” Chalamet said, citing his performance as Emcee in the musical. “I remember the New York Times critic Ben Brantley saying very nice things about it, so I’m going to emphasize that.”

The “Wonka” actor also infamously parodied Soundcloud rappers alongside Pete Davidson in a 2020 “Saturday Night Live” sketch. Chalamet is set to be collaborating with Martin Scorsese for a Chanel men’s fragrance ad and will star in “Dune: Part Two.”

The “Call Me By Your Name” alum has been attached to the Dylan biopic since 2020. Originally titled “Going Electric,” the film was shelved amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I haven’t stopped preparing, which has been one of the greatest gifts for me,” Chalamet said in 2022. “It’s been a wonderful experience getting to dive into that world, whether we get to make it or not. But without giving anything away — because I don’t want to beat anyone to the punch, and obviously things have to come together officially — the winds that are blowing are blowing in a very positive direction.”

Chalamet revealed in a GQ cover story that he rented a home in Woodstock, New York, to prepare to embody Dylan. The “Call Me By Your Name” star also went to Dylan’s previous homes in New York City and read the memoir “Chronicles: Volume One,” plus met with “Inside Llewyn Davis” director Joel Coen for more insights on the 1960s folk scene.

“A Complete Unknown” director Mangold confirmed in April 2023 that production was starting in August and will center on Dylan’s early career.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — first being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief,” Mangold said. “It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘9-1-1’ Finale: Oliver Stark on Buck’s ‘Special’ Delivery, Death Doula Romance and Season 7 Predictions
‘9-1-1’ Finale: Oliver Stark on Buck’s ‘Special’ Delivery, Death Doula Romance and Season 7 Predictions
4 hours ago
Giuliani Smears Former Assistant After She Accuses Him of Repeated Sexual Assault
rollingstone
Giuliani Smears Former Assistant After She Accuses Him of Repeated Sexual Assault
3 hours ago
WGA Says Strike Is Costing Studios $30 Million A Day
WGA Says Strike Is Costing Studios $30 Million A Day
3 hours ago
TVLine Items: NFL Game on Peacock, S.W.A.T. Seasons Hit Netflix and More
TVLine Items: NFL Game on Peacock, S.W.A.T. Seasons Hit Netflix and More
52 mins ago
NHL’s Senators Draw Four Bids Including Billion Dollar Offer
NHL’s Senators Draw Four Bids Including Billion Dollar Offer
2 hours ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad