Tom Cruise Encourages ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Double Feature to Support Theaters

Tom Cruise is continuing to save movie theaters.

Earlier this year, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star was praised by Steven Spielberg for having “saved Hollywood’s ass” at the box office. Now, Cruise has taken to Twitter to encourage audiences to see this year’s summer blockbusters on the big screen.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” Cruise tweeted. “Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie.'”

Cruise allegedly also applauded DC tentpole film “The Flash” ahead of its premiere. His own summer action film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” has already received positive critical reactions ahead of its July 12 debut in theaters.

The next month sees the summer movie season ramping up. Harrison Ford’s presumed final appearance as Indy in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theaters June 30. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are set to battle it out at the box office with a shared July 21 release date.

“Vanilla Sky” and “Eyes Wide Shut” actor Cruise’s expansive Hollywood career has seen him become a advocate for the sanctity of theaters. Cruise allegedly convinced Paramount to give “Dead Reckoning” a theatrical release without undercutting the box office with a 30-day streaming window premiere on Paramount+.

A recent Puck report also claimed that Cruise has personally called rival studio executives and exhibitors in hopes of convincing them to relinquish PLF (premium large-format) screens for “Dead Reckoning” screenings. PLF screens come with an upcharge fee. “Oppenheimer” is already confirmed to be taking over all IMAX screens in North America for three weeks, which could kick out “Dead Reckoning” screenings.

An IMAX representative told IndieWire that IMAX will still house a three-week “Oppenheimer” plan for 1,550 out of IMAX’s total 1,700 venues worldwide while the Christopher Nolan film premieres later in China and Japan. “Oppenheimer” was entirely shot in IMAX.