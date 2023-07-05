Tom Cruise Hopes to Keep Making ‘Mission: Impossible’ Films Until He’s 80

Tom Cruise isn’t kicking his acting career into cruise control anytime soon.

The “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” star and producer told the Sydney Morning Herald that he is determined to be acting at least for the next two decades, much like iconic screen star Harrison Ford. “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going,” Cruise said. “I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him.”

The “Eyes Wide Shut” actor added, “I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age.” (No word yet if he’ll also keep making “Top Gun” films.)

Ford recently starred in franchise-ender “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” right before turning 81 this year; Cruise celebrated his 61st birthday on July 3, just weeks before “Dead Reckoning” debuts in theaters. Cruise’s comments also tease that “Dead Reckoning,” part one of the presumed end of the franchise, may not be Cruise’s final appearance as Ethan Hunt.

Ford, who confirmed “Dial of Destiny” is his last stop as Indiana Jones, said during “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” that he is not retiring anytime soon. “I don’t do well when I don’t have work. I love to work,” Ford said. “I love to feel useful. I want to be helpful.”

Fellow cinema greats Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have similarly spoken out about expectations over slowing down their respective careers. “Killers of the Flower Moon” auteur Scorsese promised he still has stories to tell, whereas Tarantino confirmed his tenth and final film “The Movie Critic” will be his last feature film.

“It’s just time to go out. I like the idea of going out on top,” Tarantino said. “I like the idea of giving it my all for 30 years and then saying, ‘OK, that’s enough.’ And I don’t like working to diminishing returns. And I mean, now is a good time because I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns.”