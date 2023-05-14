Tom Hanks Wants Idris Elba as the Next James Bond: Give Him a ‘License to Kill’

The search for a new actor to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond is officially underway — and Tom Hanks has some thoughts.

In a new interview with the BBC, Hanks made it clear that he thinks Idris Elba should be the next actor to take up the 007 mantle.

“Understand this,” Hanks said. “James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I’ve seen him do.”

Hanks’ opinion places him in agreement with actors like Pierce Brosnan and countless fans who have endorsed Elba for the role. At this point, the only person who might disagree with the fan casting is Elba himself. After being linked to the role for over a decade, the actor recently denied having any serious interest in the gig.

“It is not a goal for my career,” Elba said. “I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond,’ and I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”

Still, Elba is likely to be the subject of endless speculation until a new James Bond is officially announced. Longtime franchise producer Michael G. Wilson recently said that, while a new film is at least two years away, the casting search has begun. He specified that the casting team is avoiding younger actors in favor of more seasoned choices.

“We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” Wilson said. “But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a 30-something.”